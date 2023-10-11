LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Oct. 8 First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service it was a gloomy Sunday morning as Maggie Houlihan cheered the sanctuary as she played tuneful music on the pipe organ.

Kay King Watson stood in our Pulpit today and gave us much to smile about as she read from God’s Word. She led us into the praise songs as we sang: “I Will Lift High”, and “More Love, More Power”. She read the call to worship from Psalm 34, Verses 8 – 10.

We went on to prayer time and lifted several of our church family in prayer because of illnesses, hospital stays, or other reasons and we recited The Lord’s Prayer. We sang “Love Lifted Me”, and Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Taste and See” as the offering was collected. The Worship Team sang a favorite song, “If It Had Not Been For the Lord On My Side”, as the congregation hummed and sang along!

Kay introduced her sermon as she read scripture from the Book of Romans, Chapter 12, Verses 1 & 2. The sermon is titled, “Be Transformed”. Based on the Scripture, Kay spoke of the Apostle Paul, speaking to the people of Rome. He urged them to become more like Jesus: to be transformed by the Holy Spirit and to become “living sacrifices”.

To become a “living sacrifice”, one must heed the Holy Spirit and allow Jesus to become the center of one’s life. It is very easy to get caught up in the ways of the world. Kay quoted from another Book of the Bible as she read from I John, Chapter 2, Verses 15 – 17: “Children must not love the world”. Today, we are exposed to extreme violence in the media, in movies, television programs, video games, and that has greatly affected our modern-day society.

Our bodies should be treated as temples that are used to glorify God. We have only to believe in Jesus, and the Holy Spirit will transform us to give ourselves completely to Jesus. He sacrificed His life to save us from ourselves and our sins. Should we, as God’s creations, give of our time, our material wealth, and our love to help make the world around us a better place for all of God’s people?

Advertisement

It is our opportunity to live righteous lives. We should follow in the path of Jesus and honor, God the Father who is the Creator of all. The service closed as we sang, “Heaven Came Down”, and after the benediction, we ended as we sang, “Song of Hope”.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets. In Nov., we will collect green beans.

2. Adult Sunday School meets each Sunday at 9:30 a.m.

3. Each Wednesday, there is a Bible Study at the home of Kay KingWatson. The address is 22 Old Jay Hill Road in Jay.

4. The next meeting of “The Chosen” movie series will be on Tuesday evening, 6 p.m. at the parsonage.

Advertisement

5. The worship team meets each Thursday at 1 pm in the Sanctuary. All are welcome to join us.

6. The next Soap ‘n More Store will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. A free lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Volunteers are needed to help prepare and serve lunch.

7. The next joy-filled Hymn sing will take place on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 7 to 8 p.m. All are welcome.

8. Next Men’s Breakfast will take place on Saturday, Nov. 11, at 8 a.m.

9.The next Mary’s Lunch will take place in the Vestry on Nov. 2 at 11:30 p.m.

10.FBC will host the annual “Trunk or Treat” on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 4:30 – 6:30 p.m.

11. “Invite A Friend Sunday” is on Sunday, Nov. 19. Invite a friend to attend our service and join us for a delicious Thanksgiving dinner after the worship service.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: