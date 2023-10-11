NO. LIVERMORE — At the Oct. 8 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Praise Him! Praise Him!”, “All Hail the Power of Jesus’ Name” and “They’ll Know we are Christians”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist and Janet Diaz is the pianist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “The Glue” scripture from Colossians 1:15-20. Pastor Bonnie began by describing different types of glue we purchase to fix the things that we break. She went on to talk about a “glue” that is more powerful than what we can buy. This “glue” holds together a church, people, and can be found by reaching out a hand.

When our lives are broken and don’t seem to be able to be repaired, this “glue” can fix it. What is this powerful glue? Jesus! There is nothing more basic to our faith than Jesus. Because of Jesus, we were reconciled to God. Jesus completed the “fix” through His life, death, and resurrection, so we could be reconciled with God and all His love for us.

Jesus is the perfect reflection of the essence of God, keeping us connected and whole through all that Jesus has done for His children. In our scripture, it states, “…and in Him, all things hold together” showing us that only Jesus can “fix” whatever is happening in our lives.

We know that Jesus didn’t just create the world and walk away, He made it, and He stayed around to sustain it, even now. Jesus said He would always stick around us, forever. Jesus is all powerful, and yet He is also sensitive to each of our needs. He knew we would be broken and would need to be repaired. Jesus repaired us on the cross and at the resurrection.

Each of our bodies consists of laminins. We need these proteins to survive. Interestingly, they are in the shape of a cross in our bodies. We were all created before the time Jesus went to the cross and yet God wanted us to have a reminder within us that we are held together by Jesus. The cross was a powerful gift that God had for His children and was given to us by God through Jesus by His love.

As we go through this life, many times we feel that we have been broken, Jesus is always there to “glue” us together. He is our bond that brings us closer to perfection to someday being with Him forever. Many people want to follow God, but not enough to give up the things of this world. All God is asking of us is to accept Jesus as the leader in our lives.

We cannot be in this world and in God’s world. God wants us to remember that we are held together by the cross of Jesus, by the sound of His voice we receive His love and protection. To be fixed by our brokenness, we need to be “glued” by our Savior. In this world, many things will bring us down, but Jesus said that our hope is in Him. Focusing on Jesus, brings hope and joy in our lives. Let Jesus keep you together in Him.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting pie crusts for the Food Pantry. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m.

For information, check out our website at northlivermorebaptistchurch.org. You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to noon. Pastor Bonnie will be out of the office, Monday, October 8 because of the holiday.

