Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. We are currently able to accept surrenders on an emergency and space available basis. If the need to surrender is not urgent, we can help provide you with pet food and supplies from our Pet Food Pantry. Please call us for an appointment at (207) 778-2638 during our office hours, Monday through Saturday, Noon to 4 pm. The shelter has many cats but here are two spotlighted this week.

Meet Bobbi, also known as Sink child or Sinkers. She is 3 -4 years old, her sign is Pisces and likes calm affection, plumbing, and cozy dark places, especially under sink cupboards. She is not a fan of lots of commotion, know it all or being criticized.

If you are looking for a male cat of seven plus years, Zamboni is the one for you. His pet names are Stinky Pants and Mr. Man. His sign is Gemini and he likes causing chaos and mischief, whacking small dogs but likes other cats, dogs and humans. He dislikes not getting attention (who does?) not being able to eat your lunch, or getting wet food as it upsets his tummy.

In-Shelter Services: The shelter offers many services that may be useful to a pet owner. Call to make an appointment today! Our phone number is 207-778-2638, and we are open Noon to 4 p.m., Monday to Saturday. Pet Nail Trim, $10/pet, Microchip Services, $20/pet, Pet ID Tags, $5/tag, Frontline, Under 70 pounds, $10, Frontline, Over 70 pounds, $15, Cat Spay/Neuter Voucher, $40/pet.

