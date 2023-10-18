LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, Oct. 15, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, Pastor Russ Thayer and his wife, Carol greeted churchgoers who entered the sanctuary of the First Baptist Church, finding their seats to prepare to enjoy a lovely service as Maggie Houlihan played beautiful music on the pipe organ.

Kay Watson opened the proceedings as she read some announcements, then led us as we sang Praise Songs: “Christ Beside Me” and “Into My Heart”. Pastor Thayer read the call to worship from Psalm 91, Verses 1 & 2. He continued as he led us into Prayer Time, after which we recited The Lord’s Prayer.

He called children to the front pew as he delivered a Junior Sermon titled, “Secret Box”. Each Sunday, a child or an adult carries the “Secret Box” into the Sanctuary. No one knows what that person has placed in the box.

When the Pastor opens the box, the secret is revealed, and he talks to the children about the importance of the object. We sang the familiar Hymn, “Living For Jesus”. Carol Thayer presented Mission Moment. During the offertory, Maggie Houlihan and Margaret Emery played “Let All Things Now Living”. The Worship Team offered, “Let There Be Praise” as special music.

Pastor Russ read Scripture from the Book of Acts, Chapter 10, Verses1 & 2, and Chapter 16, Verses 13 – 15. The Sermon is titled, “A Family United In Faith”.

There are five important things parents must instill in their children in order to unite the family:

1. Prayer! The family must learn to pray together as a unit, pray for one another, pray for the household, pray for friends and others around them, plus prayers for their church and prayers for their country.

2. To grow as “persons of God”, children must be taught the importance of Prayer.

3. We must “walk in the truth ” and “walk in our faith”. Parents must talk about faith with their children, and tell them why we believe and how our belief and faith are applied to our lives.

4. Unity in a family is achieved as the family worships together, attending services together and praying together.

5. God has gifted all of us with His Wisdom, His Understanding and His Knowledge. We must use it to keep our families learning and worshiping together. Make it understood to children that, on Sundays, or a designated day of the week, the family attends church services together.

The Service ended as we sang, “The Family of God” and “Song of Hope”.

Announcements:

1. This month, we are collecting gravy for the Thanksgiving Baskets. In November, we will collect canned green beans.

2. This week, the Bible Study with Kay Watson is canceled.

3. On Tuesday at 6 p.m. the “Chosen” movie Study will continue with Pastor Russ at the Parsonage.

4. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, Oct. 28th from 9 a.m. to Noon. A Free lunch will be served from 11 to Noon. Volunteers are needed to prepare and serve the lunch.

5. The next Hymnsing will be enjoyed on Sunday, Oct. 29, from 7 to 8 p.m.

6. The Worship Team meets for rehearsal each Thursday at 1 p.m. except on Thanksgiving.

7. Mary’s potluck Lunch will meet on the first Thursday of each month, at 11:30 a.m.

8. Trunk or Treat will take place in the parking area from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., on Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31.

