Franklin County Animal Shelter, 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. We are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

This week, we are spotlighting FCAS royalty. Meet Sir Vincent Pickles, a male cat 1 to 3 years of age. His Zodiac sign is Sagittarius, and he sports these nicknames: Vincent, Mr. Pickles, and No sir!

He likes freedom, comfy napping spots and adventure. He dislikes authority, clingy people (and cats) and being stuck in a routine. Sagittarians are typically outspokenly optimistic extroverts who elicit respect and affection from everyone they come into contact with.

Sagittarius natives are loyal, smart, assertive, and compassionate personality! They are one-of-a-kind, talented, and have impeccable discernment. If you could use a Sagittarian cat in your life, look no further.

Tony is a male Fitz Terrier Mix around seven years old. His sign is Pisces and you know that Tony is a kind, older guy who really likes his people. Even though he gets scared easily, he’s quite brave when needed. He also enjoys being around other dogs and would be happy to meet your current pup.

Pisces is a water sign which is changeable and is a highly evolved star sign in the zodiac circle. A Pisces dog is creative, imaginative and possesses an emotional nature that experiences intense emotions and forms unique connections with individuals.

His nicknames are Rigatoni, and Tony-Bologna and he likes humans, mud puddles, calm energy, and most dogs. He dislikes loud noises, big changes, cats that punch him.

