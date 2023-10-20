LIVERMORE FALLS — Two women have stepped up to organize the Tri-town 4th of July Parade on July 3, 2024.

Kristie Cooper of Livermore and Ashley Brewer of Lewiston have been working on the project since the two former organizers couldn’t this year because of a lack of volunteers.

The Tri-town 4th of July Parade Committee has a Facebook page so people can keep up with what is going on.

The group has started a cash calendar raffle for November to help raise money to pay for the Shriners to attend and other expenses.

“I’m selling tickets and I passed out some to family and friends,” Cooper wrote in a private message. “We’ve started a Facebook page Tri-town 4th of July parade and if people want to purchase a ticket they can message us there or call me at 207-320-1191.”

Brewer can be reached at TriTownParade2024@yahoo.com.

Former Livermore Town Clerk Renda Guild of Livermore is also selling tickets for $10 for the cash calendar. She can be reached on Facebook or at 207-931-7338.

The group also had a table at the Apple Pumpkin Festival on Sept. 30.

Cooper has entered floats in parades for 15 years.

“Building floats is my passion! When I heard the parade was canceled I knew I had to step up to keep the tradition going,” she wrote in a message earlier this year.

“We have big dreams of having the best ever 4th of July parade next year,” Cooper wrote.

The group is open to any and all participants in the parade, including trucks, trailers, groups, sports teams, boats, ATVs, walkers, bikes, animals, strollers, wagons and marching bands.

