OAKLAND — The Mt. Blue High School girls cross country team placed 4th at the KVAC Championships held in Messalonskee on Saturday, Oct 14.

Mt. Blue junior Nora McCourt earned All-KVAC honors as she placed 4th overall. Senior captain Lucinda Carroll made All-KVAC 2nd team with a 14th place finish. The other scorers for Mt. Blue were Natalie McCarthy (20th), Elizabeth Strickland (33rd), and Brielle Tinker (35th).

The boys team placed a slightly disappointing 5th, although the host team from Messalonskee ran their strongest race of the season to place 4th, just 10 points ahead of the Cougars.

Junior Henri McCourt earned All-KVAC honors for Mt. Blue with a 5th place finish. The other scorers for Mt. Blue were Ben Hatch (25th), Damian Wynn (31st), Luke Doscinski (37th), and Noah Civiello (39th).

In a separate JV competition, the Mt. Blue boys team placed 5th. Daniel Dalton and Owen Heseltine lead the way in 16th and 17th place, with teammate Nick DeMarco close behind in 19th place. Other scorers for the Cougars were Teddy McLeod (44th) and Wyatt Hall (59th).

The Cougars return to action with the Northern Maine Regionals in Belfast next Saturday.

