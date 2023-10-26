JAY — The town’s Sewer Department is selling off some pumps and pipes associated with an upgrade because they are no longer needed.

The Select Board authorized the sale Monday.

Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt said there are several ductile iron pipes and some T-4 and T-6 pumps.

The board also gave permission to Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt to use up to $15,000 from department capital reserve fund to purchase a used vehicle to be used by him in both Jay and Livermore Falls. He is also the superintendent of Livermore Falls Sewer Department and Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Jay abandoned its North Jay Sewer Facility in June 2020 and sends all of its sewage to Livermore Falls to be treated.

Holt is expected to bring his request to the Livermore Falls Board of Selectmen at its 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8 meeting at the Town Office.

It takes both towns to approve the purchase. The vehicle cost will come out of the Jay Sewer Department capital reserve account, which has about $420,000 to $425,000 in it, Holt said. Both towns will share the cost using the sewer flow treatment formula, if Livermore Falls selectmen approve. Jay’s share this year would be 57.7% and Livermore Falls would be 42.3%.

It is time to get a new vehicle, Holt told the Jay board. He doesn’t believe the car, which is an old cruiser, will pass its next inspection.

Holt said he is hoping to get a used vehicle with more than 100,000 miles on it but a newer year model.

Selectpersons also approved Holt looking for a new sickle-bar mower for less than $10,000. He doesn’t need it this year but will need it for next spring, he said.

