FARMINGTON — Steven Pane, professor of music at UMF, will perform five, five-minute compositions on Tuesday, Nov. 7, at 6 p.m., in Nordica Auditorium, UMF Merrill Hall, with a repeat performance Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 12:30 p.m. The program is free and open to the public.

Organized in the spirit of a playlist, the selection of works both connect and contrast with one another. From Toru Takemitsu’s ‘celestially light’ Rain Tree Sketch II [1992] and the Parisian spirit of Germaine Tailleferre Sicilienne [1928] to Rachmaninoff’s passionate Etude Tableaux 5 [1916] and the virtuosity of Karen Tanaka’s Techno Etude No. 1 [2000] and Serge Prokofiev’s Toccata [1911]. The program concludes with a Q and A.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: