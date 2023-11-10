VIENNA — Usher in the holiday season with a free showing of Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas on Sunday, November 19 at 4 p.m., at the Vienna Union Hall (5 Vienna Mountain Road) for a viewing and sing-a-long of Jim Henson’s, “Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas.” This free showing of this Christmas classic is suitable for the young and the young-at-heart.

Join us as we gather together at the Vienna Union Hall for a viewing and sing-a-long of Jim Henson’s, “Emmett Otter’s Jug Band Christmas.” Hosted by Renee Rhoads of Vienna and supported by generous donations, this is a free event for all age groups. Attendees are encouraged to bring instruments; music and lyrics will be provided. Children who attend are invited to bring pillows, blankets – comforting items. A raffle for Emmett Otter items will be held and refreshments are provided as well! For more information contact Renee Rhoads at rhoads3@gmail.com or Tim Davis at viennaunionhall@gmail.com.

