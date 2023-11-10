FARMINGTON — The UMF Chester Greenwood Day Craft Fair is seeking entrepreneurs, artists and crafters interested in selling their homemade and creative goods at the annual, open-to-the-public holiday sales event.

This year’s event will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, in the Olsen Student Center on campus. That date is also the annual Chester Greenwood parade, a day when members of the local public shop the many holiday and crafts sales in the area.

This holiday event is well known for its quality handcrafted products such as knitting, quilting, jewelry, woodware, artwork, homemade soap, wreaths and decorative items, stuffed animals, granola, maple syrup, natural herbs and seasonings, jams, jellies and more.

Spaces are available on a first-come, first-served basis. To book your space for the upcoming event, please call the UMF Conference & Events Office at 207-778-7344 or email Ernestine Hutchinson at umf.conferences@maine.edu.

