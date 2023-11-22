FARMINGTON — Join us at the Farmington Public Library on December 6 at 6 p.m. for a presentation and book signing by acclaimed journalist and author Ret Talbot on the book Chasing Shadows: My Life Tracking the Great White Shark.

Renowned for his in-depth coverage of ocean issues and animals, Talbot brings a wealth of experience to his work. His most recent collaboration with shark biologist Greg Skomal, Chasing Shadows, is a gripping tale at the intersection of science and conservation.

Chasing Shadows is “a too-rare conservation success story about restoring an apex predator to an ecosystem,” according to the book’s description.

This book has received critical acclaim, with New York Times bestselling author Sy Montgomery proclaiming “You must not miss this fantastic book.” Chasing Shadows received a starred review from Library Journal:

“[Greg Skomal] and journalist Talbot describe the shark for the splendid creature that it is… Fans of Jaws and Shark Week will love this book, but it’s also a compelling read for anyone interested in oceans, wildlife, conservation, or scientific adventures. An excellent title for readers who’ve ever been at the ocean’s edge and wondered what was out there.”

Talbot’s upcoming essay, “Of Wolves and Sharks,” is set to debut in the anthology “Rivers of Ink: Literary Reflections on the Penobscot” at the Bangor Author’s Book Fair and Literary Festival on December 9th. This essay serves as a bridge between Chasing Shadows and Talbot’s next project.

In addition to the author talk, attendees will have the chance to purchase copies of Chasing Shadows courtesy of Devaney, Doak, and Garrett Booksellers. Each book sold at the event will feature original artwork by Karen Talbot, the talented artist behind the book’s illustrations. We hope to see you at this exciting event on Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

filed under: