LIVERMORE FALLS — The new chief for the Livermore Falls Police Department is projected to start the first week of February 2024.

Selectmen voted Tuesday after an executive session to appoint Ibrahim “Abe” Haroon of Michigan as the new police chief contingent on him getting certified in Maine and passing a background check. His starting salary will be $80,000.

Former Chief Michael Adcock of Livermore left full-time service on Aug. 31. He has been acting as chief part-time after taking a full-time sergeant position at the University of Maine at Farmington Campus Police Department. Prior to Adcock, former police Chief Ernest Steward Jr. of Wilton had served the town for 34 years. He is working as a patrol officer at UMF.

Haroon toured the town in November with Town Manager Carrie Castonguay, who said she received four applications for the position.

“I am excited about the community of Livermore Falls,” Haroon wrote in an email on Wednesday. “I had the opportunity to visit it on (Nov. 13) for my final interview. I instantly fell in love with it. I loved the feel of the small downtown and the historic look of the community. Moreover, I was impressed with the leadership. The members of the Select Board are committed to delivering the best for their community. The Town Manager is also a positive, high-energy professional manager that I click with. Together, they are the ideal leaders to work for, and I am excited to be part of their team.”

Haroon said he had been weighing whether to buy a home or rent, but decided to rent until he can find the ideal home to buy in Livermore Falls or near it.

“Living in, buying, and eating in Livermore Falls is good for the safety and economy of Livermore Falls. That said, I have noticed that the availability is limited,” he said.

He is familiar with the outdoor recreational opportunities in Maine.

“Recreationally, I love what Maine has to offer,” he said. “I enjoy hiking, camping, paddleboarding, fishing, and photography. I have hiked hundreds of miles in Maine, including the entire Maine section of the Appalachian Trail, the 100-Mile Wilderness twice, and I have summited Mount Katahdin twice. I want to take a short trip to the coast when the weather clears. I enjoy the ocean and am happy to be close to it for the first time. I also adore volunteering within the community. Especially, at the food pantry.”

Haroon is an experienced law enforcement officer but needs to get his certification in Maine from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy before he starts the position.

Haroon was the director of the Ferris State University Public Safety Department in Big Rapids, Michigan, until he resigned to seek municipal opportunities.

“Knowing I would not commit to another year at Ferris State University I wanted to get back into municipal government. I have spent nearly all my first responder years at the municipal level. I love how it all comes together at the local level. I love the energy of the local community and creating local partnerships. There is much love in communities like Livermore Falls, and I want to ‘tap’ into that love to make it a safer place to visit and live.”

His career has been “very fruitful and rewarding,” he said.

“It has come with significant challenges and sacrifices, too. I accept the disadvantages because I genuinely love what I do. During my 18-year commitment to public safety, I have been privileged to see many different aspects of public safety,” he said. “I have served in the corrections setting, served as a patrol officer, served as a drug recognition expert (DRE), served as a school resource officer (SRO), served on the special weapons and tactics (SWAT) team, worked in evidence, worked in the lab, worked in investigations, served as a police instructor, served as a crisis intervention specialist, served as a patrol supervisor, and eventually worked my way up to the rank of police chief. I have even had the opportunity to serve as a university director over safety.”

In addition to his professional path, he is a lifelong learner, he said. He earned his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in business administration. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command, Ohio State University’s Public Safety Leadership Academy, and Ohio’s Certified Law Enforcement Executive program.

“Currently, I am working on learning Spanish!,” he said.

Haroon said he is looking forward to “hitting the ground running.”

