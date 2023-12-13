NO. LIVERMORE — At the Dec. 10, North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Joyful, Joyful, We Adore You”, “O Holy Night!” and “How Great Our Joy!”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist each week. Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The second Advent candle was lit.

The sermon, titled “The Words of Christmas – The Light and Faith” scripture from John 1:9-13. Pastor Bonnie began talking about how the secular world decorates homes and their towns in lights, not realizing that the “Light” is very important to the Christmas story. As Christians decorate their homes in light, we know that the Light is something special. Digging into the Christmas story, Jesus is the “Light”. In this world of darkness, we will always have the “Light” which overcomes the darkness.

The darkness in this world that many people live in, shows the evil and the suffering of this world, this darkness comes with no hope. The Christmas story shows us that the “Light” came from outside of this world and through the birth of Jesus, light came to overcome the darkness of this world. The “Light” that Jesus brought with Him, brought to us the life – Jesus is the source of both our physical and spiritual life, the truth – Jesus revealed things to us as they really are, and the beauty – God’s ultimate beauty of His character.

Jesus, as the true Light, brings to us the hope, peace, joy, love that can only come from His Father, God. The Light that Jesus brought has also been here from the beginning and came to earth as He came incarnated (God with flesh on) to us on earth. Jesus brought the Light into this fallen world so that the world can be saved from the darkness that Satan brings.

Even though we are all created by God, we are not all God’s children. Only those who have put their faith in Jesus can be called God’s children. Those who have accepted Christ as their personal Savior and have turned their life over to Jesus will spend eternity with Him. We must stand out in faith so others can see who you follow, are you following Jesus or are you following the world? Jesus said the only way to spend eternity with Him and His Father is to accept Him as your personal Savior.

We know that where there is “Light”, darkness cannot exist, and where there is faith, fear cannot exist. If you believe in Christ, darkness and fear is out of your life. Every good thing comes from God and Satan will supply the bad things. John 10:10 says that the thief (Satan) comes to steal, to kill, and to destroy us. But Jesus comes that we will have life and have it abundantly.

We get the gift of faith when we accept Jesus as our Savior, it is a gift from God. We hold onto our faith through reading and studying God’s Word, and telling others about Him. Faith is not us holding onto Jesus as much as it is knowing that Jesus is holding onto us. The storm on earth might rage, but with faith and the “Light” we will persevere.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting crackers for the Food Pantry in Dec.. Bible Study on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Coming Events: Dec. 17: Christmas Program in morning worship service, Dec. 24: Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

