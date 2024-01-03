LIVERMORE FALLS — Selectmen voted Tuesday to renew a license for The Pharm, a medical marijuana retail store at 72 Main St., No. 2 at Central Plaza on Main Street.

The board held a public hearing prior to its vote and no members of the public had any questions. Board Chairman Jim Long asked Town Manager Carrie Castonguay if there had been complaints.

Castonguay said, “No.”

Mark Mancini Jr. of Tree Top Crops of Maine in Jay is the applicant for the license.

In other business, the board also approved the purchase of two compactor containers for the Transfer Station. Public Works Supervisor Bill Nichols told selectmen he reached out to companies for quotes.

The town has three containers and is borrowing a fourth one from Almighty Waste in Lewiston.

The new heavy-duty containers costing $19,182 includes shipping from Rudco Products in New Jersey. They will give the town five; two for the recyclables compactor, two for the trash compactor and one for a spare.

A standard container would cost $9,o58, Nichols said. He asked for heavy-duty reinforced containers, which cost nearly $9,600 each.

Voters at the April town meeting raised $11,500 for containers. The remaining $7,682 will come from the $73,000 carried over for the Transfer Station in last year’s budget.

In another matter, Town Clerk Doris Austin said there will be a rabies clinic from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Fire Station on Park Street. The cost is $15 per pet.

She also reminded people that dog licenses are available for 2024 at the Town Office. If a dog has not been licensed as of Jan. 31, a late fee of $25 will be added.

Castonguay told selectmen she has received a recorded deed for the Peter Morse property on state Route 106. A one-bay substation to house a firetruck is expected to be built on the property in East Livermore village, if voters approve the funding on April 23 at the annual Town Meeting.

Residents voted 992-399 in November 2020 to have a substation built. Many people thought at the time, that the warrant article provided for funding. It was learned late in 2023, that was not the case.

