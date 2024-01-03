JAY — The Select Board has approved employee raises, effective July 1.

Selectpersons voted Dec. 11 Dec. 27 after executive sessions on personnel issues and compensation to give the increases.

On Dec. 11, the board authorized Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere to enter into a retire/rehire agreement with Town Clerk Ronda Palmer regarding future retirement contributions and penalties, pay out of earned time off and time off allocated when rehired with a retirement date of Jan. 31. She will be rehired on Feb. 1 and receive a 5% salary increase effective July 1. Palmer, who has been with the town for 38 years, currently makes $58,121.

Palmer is also the part-time code enforcement officer and is paid a stipend from the environmental reserve account.

Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker will also see a raise in July. His stipend of $26,000 will increase 4% in July. The board also set the per diem rates for firefighters at $18 an hour, up from $17 an hour.

Selectpersons also raised the pay for reserve police officers to $26 an hour as of July 1. Police Chief Richard Caton IV’s salary will increase from $72,800 to $77,000 with an additional 5% to go to his retirement.

Town Finance Director Jill Gingras’ salary will be increased by $5,000. She earns nearly $58,000, according to LaFreniere. She will also get an extra week of vacation.

Public Works Director John Johnson will receive a 5% increase July 1. He currently makes $71,760.

The board authorized LaFreniere to also enter into a retire/rehire agreement with Sewer Superintendent Mark Holt, regarding future retirement contributions and penalties, pay out of earned time off allocated when rehired with a retirement date effective June 30 and a rehire date of July 1.

His salary increase will be 5% in July. He currently makes $87,360, which is paid in part by Livermore Falls. He is the sewer superintendent and also oversees operation of the Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant.

On Dec. 27, the board approved increasing LaFreniere’s salary from $87,000 to $95,000 in July.

The board also approved a 3% raise for part-time nonunion employees.

