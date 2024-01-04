JAY — A public hearing on a legislative bill to amend a law pertaining to adjustments for the sudden and severe disruption of municipal valuation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday in Room 127 at the Maine State House.

LD 2006, which was carried over from last year, would provide that the “amount of money that a municipality that qualifies for an adjustment for sudden and severe disruption of valuation uses from undesignated fund balances does not reduce the amount of money that municipality receives in state municipal revenue-sharing.”

The bill is sponsored by state Sen. Lisa Keim, R-Dixfield, and co-sponsored by Rep. Jim Dill, D-Old Town, Sen. Mike Tipping, D-Orono, and Rep. Sheila Lyman, R-Livermore Falls.

A bill sponsored by Lyman last year that would have reimbursed Jay for $600,000 to offset property tax losses died in the Legislature.

Jay town leaders used $2.25 million in undesignated funds in 2021 to keep the property tax rate from rising by $8.80 per $1,000 of assessed value, following a digester explosion at the Androscoggin Mill owned by Pixelle Specialty Solutions in 2020. It resulted in $600,000 reduction in state revenue-sharing this year.