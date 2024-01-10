Husson

BANGOR — Husson University is pleased to celebrate the academic achievements of students recently named to the Honors List for the Fall 2023 semester of the 2023-2024 academic year.

Avery Alvarado of Readfield- Honors

Logan Baird of Winthrop- Honors

Andrew Foster of Winthrop- Honors

Alex Gaumont of Turner- Honors

Benjamin Giovanella of Winthrop- Honors

Nathan Hachey of Winthrop- Honors

Sydney Harrison of Winthrop- Honors

Lindsay Letourneau of Winthrop- Honors

Mia Luce of Monmouth- Honors

Madelynne Perkins of Winthrop- Honors

For 125 years, Husson University has prepared future leaders to handle the challenges of tomorrow through innovative undergraduate and graduate degrees.

