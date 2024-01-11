FARMINGTON — The Franklin Journal asked several questions this week of Erica LaCroix, who took over as town manager in mid-December regarding her decision to seek the position and what she brings to it.

What made you decide to apply for the Farmington Town Manager position?

Originally I hadn’t considered it because of the travel distance. And honestly following in Dick Davis’ footsteps is a little intimidating since he had such a long and successful run here. A colleague convinced me that the travel wasn’t so bad and would give me much needed decompression time on the drive and time to drink my coffee in peace. Farmington is appealing for so many reasons. It’s a college town, a county seat and a fantastic community. It’s also close to home for me as I grew up in Mt. Vernon and I have family locally. In a way it’s a homecoming for me.

What features about Farmington most appealed to you?

The community in Farmington is the old New England culture I grew up in. People come from all different walks of life, but it’s a community first and foremost, regardless of background or political leaning. It’s surprising how many towns have lost this. Farmington citizens are actually engaged in their local government. Most towns struggle to get volunteers on their boards and committees. Farmington doesn’t seem to have this problem. I also fell in love with the staff immediately. This is a great group of people to work with. There’s no office drama or back biting going on. Everyone just sincerely wants to do a good job and help and support each other. It’s a great environment.

What features least appealed?

Advertisement

I’ve never worked in a town meeting style of government, and I’m a little apprehensive about it. I hope the residents take it easy on me the first time out.

What strengths do you bring to Farmington?

I’ve been in local government for almost 30 years, since I first started in 1995 with the City of Lansing, MI. I also worked for the third largest DOT in the country in Virginia as a budget and needs analyst. I have worked my way up from the front-line ranks, so I understand the challenges the employees face in their jobs and I have a better understanding of how decisions I make and the level of support I provide affects them. My first job was in the Parking Violations Bureau in Lansing, which is a trial by fire for working with upset customers. I’m also experienced in two of the foundation functions of local government; public works and law enforcement, having served 18 years in the former and four in the latter as chief administrator. I’ve also worked closely with fire departments through the years in my positions. I think having a background in the core health and safety functions gives me a very solid foundation. I didn’t take my first Town Manager job until 2020 with Winslow, but I found my specific background served me very well in that adjustment. Having my prior experience in much larger municipalities is both a strength and a weakness. I received an excellent education in best practices, government budgeting and accounting, and human resources, but it can be difficult to adapt that experience to the smaller community setting where things tend to be far less structured. I’ve adapted by blending best practices with an eye towards modifying these practices to work best with the small town resources and needs.

I have 20 years of budgeting experience as well, and I’ve been in leadership positions for the majority of my career. Some of that comes naturally to me…I never hesitate to take on a challenge…but leading people is something that has to be learned, often by making mistakes. When I give advice for how to do something right it’s because I personally did it wrong in my past! I think the leadership style I’ve grown into will serve Farmington well. I am a demanding leader. I expect honesty, loyalty and hard work. But I also view myself as a servant to my staff. My job is to fully support them, always have their backs, and get them all the resources they need to succeed, whether that’s training, work tools, a better chair or just the freedom to come in and talk about anything they want. I’m also fair to everyone, while understanding that everyone has different challenges and their jobs aren’t the same. The biggest compliment I ever got was from an employee that worked for me in two different departments in Lansing. She said I was tough and demanding, but that they always knew I was always fair and truthful. She was one of four employees who followed me from the transportation and parking office to operations and maintenance.

I have the educational background with a master of public administration. But I only got the degree after I’d already been on the job for 15 years and mostly just to show on paper that I already knew what I knew. My concentration was in Public Works because that has always been my passion. I love my Tonka Trucks and working with guys and gals that get their hands dirty. It’s a huge boost to be able to see the physical results of your daily work in a new bridge or rebuilt road.

What weaknesses do you bring?

Advertisement

As you can see…I talk too much and can’t keep a meeting to a short period of time. I tend to let meetings get off topic and we end up talking about the new restaurant down the street or what concert is coming to town. I’m also a workaholic so I compensate for these discussions by taking work home with me and burning the midnight oil. I tend to burn myself out and neglect my family. I also use too many cliches.

In terms of weaknesses in the disciplines of local government, until becoming a town manager I had never dealt with our primary source of revenue and how it’s calculated. I have no experience in assessing. In fact I didn’t have to deal with the general fund much at all until I took the job with the Sheriff’s Office. Everything in Lansing in the departments I worked with was either enterprise accounts or dedicated funding sources like federal and state road funds, sewer funds, refuse funding and the like. So learning that aspect has been a challenge. I was very lucky to have one of the most experienced and talented assessors in the state working for me in Winslow, and her guidance has been invaluable. I also went through a revaluation recently with her, and we will be starting one here in Farmington very soon. I learned a lot during that experience that I’ll be able to bring here.

What accomplishments during your time in Winslow are you most proud of?

We actually accomplished a lot in my three years in Winslow thanks to the support of the council, key members of the community and a willing staff.

We brought the holidays back to Winslow starting by just adding holiday banners along the main corridor and decorating the town gazebo. The Parks Director had never been authorized any funding to do anything and residents were thrilled just by this small thing. The next year we added a holiday event with music, activities and reindeer in the parking lot topped off by Santa and Mrs. Claus riding by in a horse-drawn carriage and “lighting” the gazebo, and the third year the Parade of Lights came to town in a collaborative effort with the Children’s Discovery Museum.

I started a Coffee With the Manager monthly series to engage the community. This was an open meeting open to anyone to talk about any issues that were brought up. I hope to start a similar series here once I’ve gotten settled.

Advertisement

The Police Chief and I implemented the Public Safety Department, combining police and fire under one administrative umbrella. This is only the seventh such department in the State of Maine, although they are common in other parts of the country. It was a difficult transition with many employees having concerns that their jobs would change or that fire would become subordinate to police. It took time to get everyone rowing in the same direction, but once the two departments understood that nothing actually changed in their day-to-day operations it started working. This model allows for sharing of public safety resources, joint training opportunities and cohesiveness between the two groups that wasn’t possible before. It also saved $50,000 in the Fiscal Year 2024 budget.

There were several major projects in the works while I was in Winslow, and some that needed to be done but there was no funding. During my tenure we brought in over $3 million in grant funding with another $3 million federal earmark pending approval of the federal budget this year. The biggest of these was the $2.38 million dollar Infrastructure Adaptation Fund grant to address flooding in the area of Bay Street, China Road, Augusta Road and Fort Halifax Park.

Are there things you hoped to accomplish that weren’t realized and if so, what were they?

I didn’t get to see several major projects through to completion. The project I mentioned above, the Chaffee Brook Pump Station upgrade and the Modified Downtown Development Study were all underway, but I won’t get to see them through. The downtown development study was a particular passion for me and my biggest disappointment. Winslow has no downtown, and this project was supposed to determine a way forward to creating a downtown community center leveraging the waterfront and Fort Halifax Park. It was an exciting project.

Do you have any short- or long-term goals for Farmington and if so, what might those be?

The Board of Selectmen has given me a laundry list of things to accomplish in the near future. Among these are hiring a permanent assessor, the revaluation, review and upgrade of the Personnel Policy and compensation plan, updating the website and getting the roof replaced on the Community Center. I also want to set up a town social media presence to aid in getting information out to the public. The flooding event highlighted our lack of ability to get information out to the public quickly in emerging events. I’ll also be looking at emergency notification systems. I haven’t been here long enough to establish specific long term goals. I hope to be in Farmington for a very long time, to maintain and improve the town’s infrastructure and good financial standing, and to continue to support a thriving business community. I hope to play a positive role in keeping Farmington one of the best towns in Maine to live and work.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: