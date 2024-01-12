CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Friday, Jan. 19 at 4:30 p.m., public art takes on a new look in rural Maine with the Barn Quilt Trail, a project of the High Peaks Creative Council. While the Barn Quilt Trail has been established for a few years now, a new book takes a deep dive into the background of the quilts. At the Carrabassett Valley Public Library and Begin Family Community Room, Legacy: The Barn Quilt Trail in Maine’s High Peaks will be discussed.

Written by Saskia Reinholt, the HPCC executive director, and filled with exquisitely detailed photographs from Cynthia and John Orcutt, Legacy: The Barn Quilt Trail in Maine’s High Peaks takes a walk-through Franklin and Somerset counties. Highlighting the barn quilts, the traditional quilt patterns on display, and some of the histories of the region, Legacy is a beautiful book that tells a charming story.

The book talk will take you on a tour of the history of barn paintings and the creation of the Maine barn quilt trail through a colorful slideshow with author and artist Saskia Reinholt. Books will be available, and all proceeds go to the non-profit organization the High Peaks Creative Council.

Since 2019, Reinholt has worked with local schools and community-based organizations to host free barn quilt mural workshops in order to establish a community made public art trail. Over 900 participants, including 600 local students, have helped create the Maine Barn Quilt Trail across Franklin and Somerset Counties.

