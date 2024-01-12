RUMFORD — Second place in the standings was at stake on 1/6/24 at MVHS, as Mt Blue and A & G Custom Builders played a very close, high scoring affair with the Farmington team eeking out a narrow 102-101 victory. With Mt Blue (5-2} holding a 48-46 half time lead, the game was a close shootout throughout. The victors were led by Cam Sennick with 30 points, Justin Evens 29 (4 threes) and Eric Berry 24 more. A & G’s (4-2) top men were Kalen Chase 27 points (4 threes), Hunter Meeks 26 and Keegan Pitcher 23 (7 threes).

In another solid game, Hotel Rumford (6-0), 1st place, had their hands full with a gritty Jay (2-4) team, outlasting them, 81-72. Tom Danylik paced The Hotel with 22 points, Zach New had 17 and Owen Jones 15 (4 threes). Jay’s Zane Armandi had 21 points (4 threes) and Logan Sumner 22 (3 threes).

At MVMS both games were afterthoughts. First, Smart Care PT, Inc (3-3) walloped their friends from Dixfiled (1-5), 91-48. The winners had 5 players in double figures, Trenton Hutchinson 22 points (6 threes), Cody St Germain 21 (3 threes), Jeremy St Germain 18, Clay Stewart 12 and Ben Holmes 11. Dixfield had 3 top scorers, Cooper Chaisson 12 points, Jake Bessey 11 and Airick Richards 10.

Second, Clean Cut Painting (3-3) toyed with Stix n Stones (0-6), easily winning 97-56. Mike Pare was everywhere for Clean Cut finishing with 44 points (6 threes) and was helped by Pat Connery with 19, Will Bean 16 and Ryan Kimball 14. Cody Dolloff had 21 points, all threes for S n S, Conner Skillings had 20 points (4 threes), and Cliff Boynson added 10 more.

