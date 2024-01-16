FARMINGTON — A Wilton man was indicted Thursday on charges related to breaking into a woman’s home Aug. 23, punching her, threatening to kill her and hitting her in the head with a pellet gun.

Derek S. Campbell, 38, was indicted on felony charges of aggravated assault, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, aggravated criminal trespass and a misdemeanor charge of violation of condition of release.

He was also indicted on unrelated charges of two counts of violation of conditions of release stemming from a July 10 incident.

Wilton police responded to a report of an assault Aug. 23 at the Wilton Mobile Home Park, formerly known as Arkay Mobile Home Park, off Main Street.

Police Chief Ethan Kyes previously said he met with the woman at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington where she received 20 stitches to her forehead from the gun attack.

According to Kyes, Campbell kicked in the door to the woman’s home and punched her in the back of the head. The woman and others in the home chased Campbell out of the house with a baseball bat.

Campbell returned later and threatened to shoot the woman with what appeared to be a rifle, but was actually a pellet gun, the chief said in August. He hit her in the forehead causing a wound that required 20 stitches to close, he said.

If convicted, Campbell is facing penalties ranging from six months in jail to 10 years in prison.

