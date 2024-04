• John G. Bartlett, 58, Essex Junction, Vermont, warrant two counts of terrorizing, Tuesday, April 2, in Farmington, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Matthew G. Maxim, 29, Lewiston, two counts of operating while license suspended or revoked, two counts of operating vehicle without a license, one count of operating under the influence, three counts of violation condition of release, Tuesday, April 2, in Oxford County, Franklin County Detention Center.

• Krista A. Harris, 40, Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, April 3, in Jay, personal recognizance bail, Jay Police Department.

• Kevin E. Harris, 56, Temple, operating with expired license over 90 days, Friday, April 5, in Wilton, $1,000 unsecured bail, Wilton Police Department.

• June M. Libby, 41, Weld, refusal to submit-physical force, Monday, April 8, in Wilton, $200 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Timothy A. Giggey, 45, Strong, probation hold, Tuesday, April 9, in Strong, Maine Department of Corrections.

• Eric M. Reynolds, 37, Kingfield, driving to endanger, Tuesday, April 9, in Kingfield, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Michael C. Matie, 44, Farmington, warrant dissemination of sexually explicit material, possession of sexual explicit material of a minor under 12 years old, Thursday, April 11, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Spencer D. Chandler, 26, Industry, warrant possession of sexually explicit material of minor under age 12, Friday, April 12, in Industry, $1,000 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jennifer A. Horton, 53, Merrimac, Massachusetts, operating under the influence, Friday, April 12, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Karen A. Spivey, 35, Wilton, probation hold, Saturday, April 13, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Brandon S. Flagg, 35, Jay, warrant probation hold, Monday, April 15, in Wilton, released to Androscoggin County Jail in Auburn, Wilton Police Department.

• Lacey J. M. Dougher, 36, Dixfield, warrant three counts of failure to appear, Monday, April 15, in Wilton, released to Androscoggin County Jail, Wilton Police Department.

• Devan T. Heutz, 30, New Sharon, operating without a license, Wednesday, April 17, in New Sharon, $50 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christian T. Brown, 44, Jay, warrant failure to appear, trafficking in prison contraband, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, violation condition of release, Wednesday, April 17, in Chesterville, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jonah P. Mitchell, 43, Kingfield, domestic violence assault, Thursday, April 18, in Kingfield, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

