RUMFORD — Mountain Valley High School students and staff will spend Friday clearing the Hosmer Field Athletic Complex of debris left from a December flood that caused $2 million damage to the 450-acre town recreation area.

It’s the fourth year the school has participated in Make a Difference Day, but the first time the entire school has been involved.

“We have this area, the central hub of our community, that touches hundreds of kids’ lives, one way or another,” Principal Tom Danylik. “It’s a hangout place for kids, regardless of whether they play sports or not. On a Friday night, Hosmer is packed, whether kids are playing there, watching, walking the track, whatever.”

The idea for the project originated with the school’s Jobs for Maine Graduates teacher Laurence Thornton. It’s part of their curriculum.

“One afternoon, I was driving by Hosmer,” Thornton said, “and I thought what a great opportunity this could be if we had all the students participate in the cleanup of Hosmer. Then I saw the article about how much damage was done with the flood. When I saw that, I said we’ve got all these workers at the school.”

Park & Recreation Supt. Marcus Palmer said, “This will definitely relieve some of the burden. My big thing for them is trying to get rocks and stuff out. The grass is greening. You’re going to have to get out there and start mowing.”

The cleanup will be from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Palmer said Thornton is looking to have students work on the field they play sports on. And there’s plenty of area in the complex for students who don’t play a sport to work, he said.

Students will also work across the road at Three Fields, except for the field area where the Department of Transportation is placing a temporary bridge to make way for the replacement of the Red Bridge on Lincoln Avenue. Palmer said those students, who will be with teachers, will be wearing vests. “I’m going to put out some caution tape, which they won’t get too close to the bridge.”

There will be a group snipping the fencing that was bent and destroyed in the complex, and roll it up.

Palmer said the Fire Department was a huge help hosing the dirt and debris off the tennis courts.

Rakes and gloves have been donated by Aubuchon Hardware and Home Depot, as well as supplies from Ware-Butler lumber company and Hannaford supermarket.

Aaron Perreault of Perreault Property Management will provide some equipment and work on the grandstand and walking trail. Dimension Lumber of Livermore Falls is also participating, as are the Park & Recreation department and highway department.

Thornton said, “We still need rakes and shovels. We’re going to ask students to bring in stuff.” And other local businesses have offered to have employees help Friday, he said.

Other local businesses have offered to have employees help with the cleanup. While thankful for the offer, he said, “We’re really trying to make this event for the students. This is their opportunity to give back, and without a lot of outside help. I want the students to feel good about this community service, this opportunity. And that they did something without all these adults around, except for their teachers and staff. The school is going to do this.”

