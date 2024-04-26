LIVERMORE — Androscoggin County deputies are investigating a burglary early Tuesday at Long Green Variety on state Route 4 where two suspects took about $3,200 worth of alcohol and tobacco related-products, Chief Deputy William “Bill” Gagne said.

The store’s security cameras captured the pair running through the glass front door, which was broken, just before 1:30 a.m. It shows them at different display sections at the store and their faces were covered except around their eyes.

Deputy Noah Poulin is investigating, Gagne said.

Anyone with information that might help identify the suspects is asked to contact Deputy Poulin at npoulin@androscoggincountymaine.gov or at (207) 753-2599.

