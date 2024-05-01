LIVERMORE — At the April 28 North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. The hymns that were sung were “Trust and Obey”, “Standing on the Promises”, and “The Solid Rock”. The service ended with “Go Now in Peace”. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “What We Need to Live” and scriptures from John 1:1-4. Pastor Bonnie began by saying that schools teach in science class that we need basic things in life to live. They are water, air, food, and light. Interestingly, the Bible tells us the same thing. Jesus tells us that He is the living water, the breath of life, the bread of life and the light of the world.

It seems that both the secular world and the spiritual world agree on this. We know that without the sunlight (Son), without air (breath of God), without water (Jesus is the living water), and food (Jesus is the bread of life), we would all die.

Jesus has spoken in scriptures that if we are thirsty, to go to Him and we will never thirst again. We need water to survive, if it gets contaminated with chemicals (false teachings), it isn’t drinkable and bad for our health. If we drink from the living water, Jesus, we will have eternal life.

Scriptures have also said that man was formed from dust of the ground and God breathed into man’s nostrils the breath of life, and man became a living being. The breath of God is the life and power of God. We all need air to breathe or we would die. Sometimes the air around us is so bad, we have a hard time breathing. But it is our faith in Jesus that gives us the breath of life that will keep us in His hands until we meet Him for eternity.

We also know that Jesus has said that He is the bread of life. If we go to Him, we will never be hungry again, that if we eat His bread, we will be with Him in eternity. We know that we need food to grow and be nourished here on earth. We know as Christians, we are only here temporarily, our final home is in Heaven with Jesus. Jesus has said He is the bread of life and for us as Christians to be filled with the Spirit, we must accept Him as the bread in our lives. We need the spiritual nourishment of the bread of life, Jesus.

All through scriptures Jesus has said He is the light of the world. That if we follow Him, we will not walk in darkness, but will have the light of life. Jesus has told us that is the source of all life. We know, since we have learned it in school, that light is important not only to the foods we eat, the animals and flowers, basically anything that grows, we need light. Without light we would die. For a Christian to fulfill their lives they need to receive the spiritual light of Jesus to be able to survive here and into everlasting life.

As human beings on this earth, we need water, air, food, and light to exist. If we had no food, or water, we could not sustain our lives, the same with light, without light, things would die, and without air we could not survive. These four basic elements point to Jesus, without them we have no hope for eternity with Jesus. We need to dwell in Him, for our life.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting canned fruit for the Food Pantry in May. Bible Study: Tuesday at 1 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

