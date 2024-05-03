AVON — A local man is accused of setting fire to three vehicles in his yard Thursday resulting in his arrest by a state fire investigator.

Patrick J. Barr, 53, of Avon was arrested on a felony arson charge, according to information provided by Shannon Moss, public information officer for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Edward Hastings IV from the Office of State Fire Marshal conducted an investigation before arresting Barr.

Franklin County sheriff’s deputies and Phillips Fire Department responded to a report of a vehicle fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. on 584 River Road in Avon.

Once on scene, responders determined that more than a second vehicle was burning and observed fire damage to a third vehicle. The state fire investigators were called.

It was determined that the vehicles were intentionally set on fire.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Maine Forest Service have had contact with Barr recently, according to Moss.

The Maine Forest Service recently charged Barr with burning prohibited material on his property, she wrote.

Barr was arrested in October 2023 for allegedly having two unpermitted fires that involved burning prohibited materials in his yard. He was accused of burning a snowmobile and chairs.

A conviction on an arson charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

Barr was being held without bail Friday morning at the Franklin County Detention Center in Farmington. He was expected to go before a judge later in the day.

