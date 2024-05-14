Annabel Hopkins, six, manages to get the perfect bubble at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Spring Fling and Book Sale on Saturday, May 11. Her mother, Lindsey Hopkins, is the children’s librarian for the library. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

Two-year old Kieran of Wilton, left, meets Grandma the bunny rabbit and her owner Llacey Tryon at the Jay-Niles Memorial Library Spring Fling and Book Sale on Saturday, May 11. Tryon and her mother, Tlee Tryon, raise rabbits as emotional support pets. Brian Ponce/Franklin Journal

jay maine
