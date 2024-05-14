Purple with lighter streaks take over the night sky Friday evening, May 10, during a display of the northern lights on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Jessi Harnden photo
A multitude of colors fills the sky Friday evening, May 10, during a display of aurora borealis on Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Jessi Harnden photo
A reddish-orange glow fills the sky Friday evening, May 10, as the northern lights are captured from Old Jay Hill Road in North Jay. Jessi Harnden photo
Pink and green fill the sky Friday night, May 10, during the northern lights or aurora borealis as seen from Old Jay Hill in North Jay. Jessi Harnden photo
