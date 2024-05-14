JAY — The Select Board voted Monday to set the sewer rate slightly higher by raising the per cubic foot charge to 12.5 cents, 2.5 cents more than now. It will take effect July 1.

The action followed a public hearing.

The rate is a base of $320 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water, plus 10 cents per cubic foot over that. The new rate is $320 for up to 3,200 cubic feet of water, plus 12.5 cents per cubic foot above that.

The new rate will bring in about $556,970, which will cover 99.9% of net budget, according to Holt’s information.

The 2.5-cent increase is because of higher expenses to to operate and maintain the partially upgraded Livermore Falls Wastewater Treatment Plant, higher supply costs and meeting new codes for the plant.

Livermore Falls and Jay pay for the operation and maintenance of the plant based on sewage flow treated from each town, although Livermore Falls owns it. Jay has all of its sewage treated at the plant because the town did away with the Jay treatment facility in 2020.

Selectpersons on Monday also set the sewage flow for the fiscal year that begins July 1 at 58.5% for Jay and 41.5% for Livermore Falls, contingent on Livermore Falls selectmen approving it May 21. The current sewage flow split is Jay, 57.7% and Livermore Falls, 42.3%. The new percentages go into effect July 1.

The Livermore Falls plant is undergoing a $21 million upgrade which is expected to be completed in 2026. Jay and Livermore Falls will each pay an estimated $155,000 per year for 20 years at 2% interest.

There is $24 million for it, but $3 million of it is expected to pay down loans that have a principal forgiveness option. There is nearly $16.3 million in grants for the project, which reduced the amount each town will be required to pay .

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: