WILTON — The town of Wilton will be holding a public meeting on Thursday, May 30, to give voters a chance to meet candidates for the upcoming municipal elections slated for Tuesday, June 11.

The meeting will take place at the Wilton Town Office at 158 Weld Road in the town meeting room at 6 p.m.

Selectperson Phil Hilton will be running uncontested for his seat on the Select Board. Hilton joined the Select Board in 2018, replacing Jeff Adams. Since joining the Select Board, he has been a member of the Public Safety and Broadband Committees, the latter of which oversaw the increase of broadband connectivity in the town of Wilton and Greater Franklin County.

Vice-Chair Gwendolyn Doak of the Regional School Unit 9 board of directors will be seeking reelection for her seat. Doak joined the board in 2021 after joining Wilton’s Library Board of Trustees.

She has become a part of the district’s Education Policy Committee and is the board of director’s representative on the Foster Career and Technical Education Center Advisory Committee and Academy Hill PBIS [Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports] Team.

Challenging Doak is Wilton resident Louise Hiltz, who previously made a bid for the board of directors in 2023 after Irv Faunce chose not to seek reelection. The election and seat went to her opponent, Amanda Caruso.

Hiltz has lived in Wilton for 25 years and all three of her children are graduates of Mt. Blue High School. She is active with her church and for 15 years has led a support group for the National Alliance of Mental Illness [NAMI] at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

All three candidates will be present to answer questions and address any major issues with the public at this meeting. Absentee ballots will be available on Wednesday, May 15.

Wilton will hold the annual town meeting following the election on Monday, June 17, and it is tentatively set for Academy Hill School, located at 585 Depot St., at 6 p.m.

