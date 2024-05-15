LIVERMORE FALLS — At the Sunday, May 12, First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls service, a brisk, cool morning greeted Parishioners as they stepped out of their cars to enter the First Baptist Church this Sunday. Warmth and fellowship welcomed all as Maggie Houlihan played familiar hymns on the pipe organ. Kay Watson greeted worshipers and read a few announcements for the busy “Welcome Home Weekend” that will begin on Friday of this week. She led the Congregation as we sang two Praise Songs: “Think About His Love”, and “I Humble Myself Before You”.

Pastor Russ Thayer gave the call to worship as he read Psalm 117. He proceeded into prayer time asking the congregation for concerns and joys they have experienced recently. We recited the Lord’s Prayer, followed by the “Gloria”. Our first Hymn was “Ye Servants of God”. It was followed by the junior sermon: the “Secret Box”, then the children went to Sunday School. Carol Thayer offered the mission moment.

She spoke about the current theme, One Great Hour of Sharing, “Share the Light”. During the collection of tithes and offerings, Maggie and Margaret Emery played: “Give Thanks” on organ and piano. The Worship Team sang : “Jesus Is A Rock In A Weary Land” as special music.

Pastor Russ’s sermon was titled: “Unholy Judging”, and he introduced the topic as he asked some questions for us to think about: Why can’t we get along? Why can’t we agree about anything? How do we deal with disagreements, and as we try to lead others into Christianity, how to we go about convincing them that Christian life will make their lives more meaningful?

Some people want to live by the rules and standards we read in the Holy Bible and feel those rules should guide their lives. Then, there are others who feel those rules are too confining, not realistic for our current society. And there is the “rub”. There is no room for in-fighting in any Christian Church. We need to remember the reason Jesus was sent to earth by God: to bring God’s message of Brotherly love for all, not only a select group, but to all who are willing to share with others the lessons Jesus brought to earth.

Our Faith is so important. Nothing in this world matters except that Jesus should be the focus for all Christians and we need to think of what He would do before we lash out in anger. Jesus is our King!

Advertisement

The service came to an end as we sang: “Grace Greater Than Our Sin”, and after the Benediction, we sang “As We Go”.

Announcements:

1. Welcome Home Weekend begins on Friday, May 17 with an Open House at the Parsonage from 3 to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18, there will be a barbecue from 3 to 6 p.m., followed by a Puppet Show in the vestry, then musical entertainment from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, May 19, morning worship will begin at 10:30 a.m. There will be a baptism of several new members and we will share much joy as we praise God in word and song!

2. this month we are collecting canned fruit for the Food Cupboard, and in June, we will collect any kind of dry pasta.

Advertisement

3. Bible Study on Wednesdays at 10 a.m .

4. The annual Church Festival will take place on Saturday, June 29.

5. The next Soap ‘n More Store will be open on Saturday, May 25 from 9 a.m. to Noon.

6. The next Hymnsing will be on Sunday, May 26 at 6 p.m. in the Sanctuary.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: