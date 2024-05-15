FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners will hold strategic planning meetings around the county next week seeking input from residents about what they would like to see for the future of the county.

The idea is to form a road map to guide commissioners, county staff and residents about what the county does, what each department does and what direction they intend to go to meet the same overall goals and objectives.

Former state Rep. Thomas Skolfield of Weld approached commissioners in September 2022 with the idea from his constituents to establish a strategic plan for the county. He encouraged commissioners to seriously consider it.

Commissioners tasked several staff members in mid-2023 to start to develop a plan.

The county hired Patrick Ibarra of the Mejorando Group from Cumberland to help develop the plan. He will facilitate the meetings. County staff encourages people to attend and share their input to help shape the future of Franklin County. If someone is unable to attend, staff is determining a date to hold a virtual public meeting where residents can participate.

Scheduled meetings are:

• 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Franklin County Courthouse, at 140 Main St. in Farmington.

• 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Kingfield Town Office, at 38 School St. in Kingfield.

• 6 p.m. May 24 at the Rangeley Town Office, 15 School St. in Rangeley.

