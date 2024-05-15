Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family!

Juno is a four-year-old female, American Staffordshire mix. Introducing Juno, the Chunky Lovebug! Juno is a delightful bundle of love, known for her charming personality and heartwarming affection. This foodie pup is utterly motivated by treats, making every moment a delicious adventure.

Juno’s enthusiasm for walks and adoration for her humans make her the perfect companion for those seeking unconditional love. Juno does need to be the only pet of the home but Juno’s ability to fill your days with joy and companionship is unparalleled. Are you ready to welcome this chunky lovebug into your heart and home?

Meet Helena, a little lady of one-three years old, nicknamed Amber Eyes. She’s a black and white domestic medium hair cat who is quite shy around everyone. Helena likes to find cozy spots and hang out there. She coexists with other cats well, but you probably won’t find her interacting or playing with any pals.

She doesn’t seem to care too much for people, so if you are looking for an independent companion who definitely has the potential to become more social in a home, then Helena might be your girl! It is unknown if she will tolerate dogs. Come and see if she charms you with her aloofness.!

