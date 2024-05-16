JAY — Selectpersons approved the purchase of a new cruiser for the Police Department on Monday at a cost of $61,803.07 from Island Tech Services in Levant. It will be lettered and ready to go.

Police Chief Richard Caton IV said that about three weeks ago they lost the motor in its newest cruiser, a 2022 with about 51,000 miles on it. It is under warranty and will be fixed, he said.

The next newest cruiser is a 2021 and it has about 90,000 miles on it.

He has been setting aside $2,000 each year in the school resource officer account.

He called dealerships for quotes and received two. The other quote was from a different dealership was for $60,550 without a radio and not set up or have other options included in the Island Tech cruiser.

The new cruiser will be delivered to the department. Officers are currently using the chief’s vehicle. The rest of the money for the new Ford Interceptor cruiser will come out of a reserve account.

Caton said he will use $10,000 for the school resource officer account put the 2015 Ford Taurus currently being used by Cpl. Joseph Sage, the school resource officer, out to bid. The money from that will go back into the school resource account.

In other business, selectpersons also accepted an Ed MacDonald Safety Grant for $3,000 that Fire Rescue Chief Mike Booker wrote a grant for. The money will be used to purchase a full set of turnout gear including coat, pants, boots, helmet and gloves, Booker said. It is for a new firefighter. The cost is $4,534 for the gear. The remaining $1,534 will come out of the Fire Rescue Department’s operation budget.

