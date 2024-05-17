FARMINGTON — Franklin County commissioners agreed to sign a proclamation Tuesday recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Teague World War I Memorial Arch in Farmington.

Commissioners previously approved money from its federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve the monument area on Fairbanks Road. Mt. Blue Area Garden Club organized the restoration with help from the Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington and volunteers.

Susan Pratt, the administrator for the county ARPA funds, read a proclamation Tuesday at the request of the American Legion Roderick-Crosby Post 28 of Farmington.

The centennial anniversary will be recognized at 10 a.m. May 27, on Memorial Day, at the arch at the intersection of state routes 4 and 27, Box Shop Hill Road and Belcher Road in Farmington.

Post 28 and the Mt. Blue Area Gardening Club will conduct the recognition.

The 100th anniversary of the arch serves as a “poignant reminder of the enduring legacy of those who answered the call of duty, exemplifying the highest ideals of patriotism, courage, and selflessness,” according to the proclamation.

The document goes on to say the Franklin County commissioners proclaim May 27, 2024, as the official day of remembrance for the centennial anniversary of the arch.

One copy will be placed at the American Legion, another in a time capsule and the third to be given to the Farmington Historical Society.

