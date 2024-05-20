• Thomas R. Cook II, 43, of Jay, violation condition of release, Thursday, May 16, in Jay, $300 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Peter D. Ankers, 66, of Wilton, assault, Thursday, May 16, in Wilton, $250 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Hangjian Wang, 37, Quincy, Massachusetts, fugitive from justice, Thursday, May 16, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Jessica A. Swett, 27, of Livermore Falls, two warrants one count each of failure to appear, Friday, May 17, in Livermore Falls, $1,000 bail, Livermore Falls Police Department.

• Jordan A. Sugarek, 19, of Farmington, warrant three counts failure to appear, Saturday, May 18, in Farmington, released to Penobscot County Jail, Farmington Police Department.

• Zachary R. Parent, 22, of Farmington, domestic violence criminal threatening, Sunday, May 19, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Timothy R. Darnell, 47, of Strong, violation condition of release, Sunday, May 19, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

