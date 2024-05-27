Pam Manter, left, and Gail Dube, both members of the Jay Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, pay their respects Monday during the Memorial Day ceremony at the Brettuns Memorial in Livermore. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Members of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3335 color guard from Jay march Monday on the Livermore Falls Memorial Bridge in Livermore Falls. From left are Jim Manter, Rick Merrill, Don Frechette, Larry Bilodeau and David Lachapelle. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
Marlene Walker, foreground, and Kim Cote, both of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary in Jay, show their respect Monday morning after dropping a wreath into the Androscoggin River from the Memorial Bridge in Livermore Falls. Services were held in Fayette, Livermore and Livermore prior to the parade which began later in Jay. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser
A firing squad performs a 21-gun salute Monday morning during a Memorial Day ceremony at Memorial Bridge in Livermore Falls. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser