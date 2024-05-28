• India L. York, 31, of Wilton, warrant failure to appear, Saturday, May 25, in Wilton, $250 bail, by Wilton Police Department.

• Brian F. Williams, 65, of Kingfield, disorderly conduct-loud unreasonable noise, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Saturday, May 25, in Kingfield, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Mark E. Leblanc, 50, of Dixfield, warrant one count of terrorizing, one count of domestic violence terrorizing, Saturday, May 25, in Somerset County, released to Kennebec County Correctional Facility, by Maine Warden Service.

• Kelly A. Ross, 38, of Strong, violation of bail, Sunday, May 26, in Wilton, by Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

