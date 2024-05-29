REGION — Heather Perry, a dedicated volunteer from Durham for the Girl Scouts of Maine (GSME) within the Dirigo Service Unit, recently received the Commitment to Excellence Pin for her above-and-beyond service and support of the organization this year. The Commitment to Excellence Pin is awarded to a volunteer who has received a Board-level award and continues to serve above and beyond expectation at that scope of service.

Perry, recipient of the Honor Pin in 2020, exemplifies exceptional service across multiple regions in Maine, living up to the prestigious award’s expectations. As the Dirigo Service Unit Manager, her welcoming attitude and encouragement of others helps to foster creativity and open mindedness.

“There are no people more generous with their time, talent, and investment in growth than Girl Scout adults who go just that bit further, share just that bit more, to make the world a better place,” says GSME Director of Adult Learning, Dawn Walker-Elders.

Perry’s Commitment to Excellence Award was honored alongside other adult recognitions at this year’s Annual Celebration held on May 11, in Fairfield.

