LIVERMORE FALLS — Welcome to First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls. We celebrate our faith by, praising God, serving Christ, and loving others! Join our service on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. First Baptist Church is located at 25 Church Street, Livermore Falls, Maine. Or you can call us at (207) 500-2357. If you have any prayer request, please send them to Maggie Houlihan at:maggiehoulihan39@gmail.com.

Sunday School for adults meets at 9:30 a.m. in the Sturtevant room. Children have Sunday School during the service after the Junior Sermon upstairs. The weekly Bible Study meets at the church, on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. All are invited!

Other activities are as follows:

For Food Cupboard donations, in June we will be collecting dry pasta.

Movie Study – Pastor Russ Thayer is continuing the movie study, “The Chosen”, on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. at the parsonage.

The Soap N’ More store is open Saturday, June 22, from 9 a.m. to noon. There will be a free meal will be as well, starting at 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Noisy Plate Sunday – Don’t forget your change and be ready to make some noise! Our next Noisy plate will be June 30.

Meetings: The worship team meets on Thursdays at 1 p.m.

The Festival committee meets every first and third Sunday for the months of May and June

The Board Of Deacons will be meeting on June 2 after worship.

The next Advisory Board Meeting is Tuesday, June 4 at 5:15.

Coffee Hour has resumed after worship. Please stay for fellowship and coffee! The Men’s breakfast is TBD. Mary’s Lunch meets next June 6 at 11 a.m.

Special Events: Praise the Lord! June 29 is our annual Festival from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. there will be a bounce house, Kids craft table, games, plant sale, pie auction, and puppet show. The police and fire departments will also be present.

Vacation Bible School (VBS) is back this summer! it runs from August 12-16 from 1-4 p.m.

On October 25 and 26, we are hosting this year’s ABCOM annual meeting.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: