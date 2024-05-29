LIVERMORE FALLS — The Stars and Stripes Family Festival will be held July 3 at the town Recreation Field.

The Tri-Town 4th of July Parade will also be held that day.

Selectmen voted Tuesday to approve a special amusement permit for the festival, which will be similar to the Apple Pumpkin Festival held each fall at the field.

So far, organizers have three food trucks lined up and a caricature artist registered, according to an email from organizer Kristie Cooper of Livermore to Town Manager Carrie Castonguay.

Setup for the festival will start at 9 a.m. for vendors. The public is welcome from noon to 8 p.m. There will also be a bubble station, hula-hooping, face painting and games for kids.

People may email Ashley Brewer at tritownparade2024@yahoo.com to request registration forms for the parade and festival, or Cooper at 207-320-1191.

“This year will probably be small but we hope to expand every year,” Cooper wrote.

The Tri-Town 4th of July Parade will be held at 5 p.m. Lineup starts at 4 p.m. at Memco and Spruce Mountain High School in Jay. It will go from Memco down Main Street to Livermore Falls, also known as state Route 4, and end up at the Chuck Wagon Restaurant.

The next planning meeting for the parade is at 6 p.m. June 18 at the American Legion Post 10 on Reynolds Avenue in Livermore Falls.

Last year, the parade was canceled because of a lack of volunteers. This year, a new group has taken over.

