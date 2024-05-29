LIVERMORE — At the Sunday, May 26, North Livermore Baptist Church service, the congregation was welcomed by Pastor Bonnie Higgins at 9:30 a.m. to begin the service. The Invocation/Lord’s Prayer were recited. Linda Lyman is the organist, Janet Diaz is the pianist, and Lew Lyman leads the music for the congregation each week.

The sermon, titled “Breaking Fear in Us” and scriptures from 1 John 3:1-7. Pastor Bonnie began saying that if you have accepted Jesus as your personal Savior, you are considered a Christian and that God loves you very much because you are one of His children. If we are one of God’s children, why then, do we live in fear of what is happening around us? When we live in fear, we are not believing that God will take care of us. God has said He is always with us and that we don’t need to fear about anything, He has us covered!

As a child of God, we must remember that He is always looking out for us and only wants the best for His children. When we live like we are not a child of God, we forget the power we have in Jesus. That is why we are told in God’s Word to seek the Kingdom of God first in everything we do so we don’t forget who we are in Christ.

Living in this life, we have many barriers that come up against us. We start thinking that we can’t do something and give into the fear that Satan brings to us. If we have anything negative in our lives, like fear, it is not from God, but from Satan. We need to remember that God lives within us and that we can overcome anything that Satan would bring against us.

Jesus overcame Satan when He was resurrected from the tomb. God’s Word tells us that we can do all things through Christ, not with our own strength, but through Him. Why do we let fear attack us? Because we forget who we are in Christ. We get so wrapped up in this world and what is going on, that we will forget what Satan is doing in our lives. We have taken our eyes of God, and when we do that, fear comes to life. We need to overcome fear by knowing it isn’t from God but the enemy.

We know that fear didn’t come into existence when the world was created, but at the time of Adam and Eve’s fall from grace. They hid from God after they ate the fruit from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil in the middle of the garden because they feared what God would do and say to them. They knew they had disobeyed God. Throughout the Bible, God is always giving His people the assurances that we need not fear but trust Him. Even though, Adam and Eve, had disobeyed God, He still covered them.

Realizing that sin had entered this world, God started preparing for Jesus to come to this world and save it, so we didn’t need to live in fear. God has promised us that He would be there with us always, protecting, guiding, letting us know we won’t go hungry or thirsty, He will provide everything we need. Why do we fear that we won’t have any of these things? God said trust Him, and He will provide.

No matter what happens in this world, God is still in control and tells us that He only wants the best for His children and He wants to bless us and for His children not to live in fear.

Announcements listed in the bulletin are that the congregation will be collecting any dry pasta for the Food Pantry in June. Bible Study: Tuesday at 1 p.m.

You can email the church at nlbcmaine@gmail.com. Pastor Bonnie’s office hours are Tuesday’s from 9 a.m. to noon.

