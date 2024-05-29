Franklin County Animal Shelter is located at 550 Industry Road in Farmington. The shelter’s lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m., and they are performing dog adoptions by appointment only. Please call us at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule. We’d love to help you find the purrrfect furry friend to add to your family! The shelter is looking for foster parents during kitten season as there are some pregnant Momma Cats here at the shelter who are ready to have their own space to give birth! We have had a lot of interest in fostering in the past, and we know some people have time restraints, but we do not want to overlook anyone! If you are interested in fostering, PLEASE give us a call at 207-778-2638 to discuss! The FCAS is your one-stop shop for all pet-related resources, including how to fix your pet, what to do if you find a stray animal, and how to help a new pet integrate into your home. Check out their website at https://fcanimalshelter.org This weeks featured pets are Ninja and Wonderbread.

Ninja – Male – 2 years – Mixed Breed: Nicknames: Knucklehead, Michael Scott. Energy level: High. sociability: People: Incredibly sweet, but a loud barker. Dogs: Good, but would need a meet and greet. Cats: Full-stop NO.

Personality: Ninja is a furry ball of love and energy, with a particular love for parkour. His bouncing may not earn him an Olympic gold medal, but he will certainly win a gold medal in your heart! Ninja is a big sweetheart who is always ready for an adventure. He would love to meet any dogs that you may have, though he has a strict NO CATS or small animals policy due to his high prey drive. He needs a home with structure and appropriate boundaries, and would love a home that is looking to do sport training. He absolutely loves to go for walks, to play in the snow, and just spend time with you! Come and meet this adorable bundle of energetic love who is ready to add lots of smiles and laughter to your life!

Wonderbread – Female – 1-3 years – grey domestic short hair. Nicknames: Bread, Energy level: Medium-high. Sociability: People: A little spicy but very interested

Cats: Kind of punchy, Dogs: Unknown

Personality: Meet Wonderbread! This little lady is a Mama cat turned chaos gremlin. She has small, underdeveloped eyes, though she can see perfectly well. She is very good at creating a chaotic environment in our cat room. She does not like to be held, but she will follow you around the room asking for attention. She loves to try to sneak into the bathroom when you’re not looking!

