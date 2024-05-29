LIVERMORE FALLS — Music will again fill the air this summer around the Livermore Falls Gazebo on Water Street. Artists will perform from 6-8 p.m. unless otherwise indicated. Artists will perform with weather permitting, please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy, No smoking or vaping near musicians or other patrons. please be courteous.

Musicians are encouraged to contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins tel: Tel 207-779-7345 if they would like to perform on the schedule. Artists are added to the schedule us they can commit themselves.

On Mondays, Stained Grass will be the featured performer, 6-8 p.m. In June, they will perform each Monday, June 3, 10, 17, and 24. July’s dates are July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29. August 3, 12, 19, 26 and Sept. 2, 9, 16..

Boots and Jeans will perform every other Wednesday: May 29, June 12, June 26, July 10, July 24, August 7, August 21, September 4, September 11

Matt Gilbert will be featured on the third Tuesday of each month :Tuesday, May 22, June 18, July 16, August 20, and September 17.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: