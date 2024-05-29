LIVERMORE FALLS — From May 19 through June 1, George Bunten Post 10, The American Legion welcomes you to honor and/or remember a Veteran by placing a flag on Veterans Memorial Hill of Flags. If you wish to Honor and Remember a Veteran, please send your $5 per flag donation and the name or names you would like the flag placed in memory or honor of.

The flags will go up on the Veterans Memorial Hill of Flags on Sunday May 19th through Saturday June 1st, 2024. The flags will be placed on the hillside between Park Street and the RSU 73 Spruce Mt administrative office located on Cedar St in Livermore Falls.

The 12″ x 18″ American Flags will be placed for a donation of $5.00 each and will be placed by members and their families of George Bunten Post 10 in Livermore Falls.

If you would like to have a Flag placed in Honor or Memory of a Veteran please send your check to George Bunten Post 10, 17 Reynolds Ave. Livermore Falls, ME 04254. You can also deliver to our post locked box outside. Make the check out to “George Bunten Post 10″ in the note area of the check or note attached to the check please indicate Veterans Hill. If you wish to have your Veteran’s name published, write a note with the check or cash including the name(s) “In Honor of NAME of Veteran”, “In Memory of NAME of Veteran”.

After the display is removed the flags will be available for pickup on Saturday June 15 from 7:30-9:30am, at our Post 10 Monthly Breakfast, if you or your organization choose to keep the flags for a keepsake.

This is a chance for our local community to remember and honor a Veteran. For questions contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins Tel: 207-779-7345.

