FARMINGTON — Despite consistent rain, over a hundred Franklin County residents were in attendance at Farmington’s Memorial Day services held at the Teague World War I Memorial Arch and Meeting House Park on Monday, May 27.

Services included speeches from members of the Farmington community and four ceremonial wreathes that were placed at the WWI Memorial Arch, the World War II Veterans Honor Roll, the Civil War Monument, and the Monument to all Wars by members of Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28, Cub Scout Pack 585, and Boy Scout Troop 546.

Priscella Kimble performed the Star-Bangled Banner, and bugler Paul Harnden performed taps during the wreath-placing ceremony. Chaplain Langdon Adams gave a prayer at the beginning of the service.

Services began at 10 a.m. with Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 Adjunct Andrew Goodridge sharing a few words about the monument and its significance to the community.

“The Teague World War I Memorial Arch stands not only as a symbol of remembrance,” he said, “but also as a testament to the enduring resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity. It serves as a solemn reminder of the horrors of war, and the profound impact it had on generations past.”

This year mark the centennial anniversary of the Teague World War I Memorial Arch, which was commissioned by Civil War Veteran John M. Teague, a New Sharon native, to commemorate those who served in what was then known as “the war to end all wars.”

Advertisement

“It was the tragedy of the Great War that moved John M. Teague to commission the arch,” Goodridge added.

Teague enlisted at the age of 16 and served in Maine Second Cavalry Regiment under Company L, a stalwart company that played a critical role in many Union Army battles, including the Battle of Gettysburg.

“Company L shouldered a heavy burden in repelling Confederate cavalry assaults,” Goodridge stated, “solidifying its reputation as a formidable and distinguished unit within the Union Army.”

After serving his country, Teague spent his civilian life working with wood, retiring as a millwright. He was also a part of the Grand Army of the Republic, which according to Goodridge was the “largest of the Union Army veterans’ organizations” and “was the most powerful single-issue political lobby of the late 19th century, securing massive pensions for veterans and helping to elect five postwar presidents from its own membership.”

Teague passed in March of 1922, never seeing the monument which bears his family name, but Goodridge shared that the original dedication was a “Franklin County affair” and Teague “was honored in a solemn ceremony befitting his service and generosity to the community.”

In honor of Teague, Goodridge brought forth Cam Fails of Troop 546 to recite the Gettysburg Address.

Advertisement

Rachel McClellan, president of the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club, spoke about the efforts between the club and the American Legion to maintain the grounds of the Teague WWI Memorial Arch.

“As opposition and protest against the U.S. involvement in Vietnam saw its peak across our country,” McClellan shared about the club’s formation in 1969, “a group of local gardeners came together here in Farmington to form the Mt. Blue Area Garden Club.”

The club’s first major project was its civic beautification efforts with the development and maintenance of the gardens in the park, and the park saw major a restoration effort in 2022.

“With the support of the Franklin County commissioners, and many dedicated community members, our club undertook this vital project,” she said, adding the club’s goal was to “ensure this park remains a dignified space, memorializing our community’s heroes.”

Franklin County resident Pam Poisson gave a speech about The Ladies’ Auxiliary to the Veterans of World War I, an adjunct of the Veterans of World War I organization that was chartered by Congress in 1958, and the role they played in the years following the war.

“The legacy of the group was an effort to honor all World War I veterans,” she said, “and to make sure they continue to be remembered and appreciated and ensure that the veterans’ sacrifices were never forgotten.”

Advertisement

Glenn Miller of Farmington shared the stories of four soldiers from Franklin County who gave their lives in service of their county during the conflict. Those soldiers were Fred L. Johnson of Strong, Ralph S. Hosmer of Wilton, Rex L. Tobin of Wilton, and Lee H. Woodcock of Carrabassett Valley.

The four soldiers are a part of Miller’s No Higher Service project, which seeks to honor the 33 fallen soldiers from Franklin County who served during the war.

“Each with stories as compelling and valorous,” he said.

Following Miller, Jane Woodman of the Farmington Historical Society shared information about an upcoming time capsule that will be placed near the monument. Items that will be stored in the time capsule were put on display at the Old North Church, located at 118 High Street in Farmington, where a chicken barbecue fundraiser was held from noon until all food was sold out.

Following the service, the American flag flown during the ceremony was folded by Scouts to be preserved in the time capsule.

Post 28 Commander Stephen Bunker shared a few words, thanking those in attendance considering the “troubling weather”.

Advertisement

“As proud Americans we should all remember our freedom is not free,” Bunker said. “It’s only possible because of heroes, some from our own families or neighborhoods that paid a high price.”

Scott Dresser, the district representative from the office of Congressman Jared Golden, appeared at the ceremony to read a letter from Golden. Golden was unable to attend in person due to other commitments.

“All of these brave men and women sacrificed something when they took their solemn oath,” Golden wrote, “some ultimately sacrificed everything.

“Memorial Day gives us an opportunity to remember those who are no longer with us from those who are lost on the battlefield,” he continued. “To those who are still missing in action, we lose still more every day to the invisible wounds that linger so long after service.”

Following the services at the monument, the crowd traversed the wind and rain to meet at Meeting House Park. Adams gave another blessing before Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles gave the final speech of the ceremony.

“I want to briefly acknowledge the paradox of this day,” Charles said. “The last Monday of the month of May, Memorial Day.”

Advertisement

“This day is a solemn one, earmarked in honor in mourning for those who died while serving in the armed forces of our great nation. Stark in contrast to the traditional celebration of the day, with barbecues and parades, picnics and gatherings.

“Please, when you leave here today, enjoy the day for the latter, while remembering the former,” he added.

Charles went on to share that since our nation’s inception, we have been “at conflict approximately 93.5% of the time.”

Charles spoke of the many trials soldiers will face post-combat, including post-traumatic stress, cancer and other health risks brought on by their military service, and the growing number of soldiers that have taken their own life.

“Please friends,” he said, “leave here today to find in the smallest ways how to serve others. Respect your neighbors and always strive to leave the world in a better place than you found it.

“It is the least that we can do in honor of those who have gone before us,” he concluded.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: