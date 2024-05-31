KINGFIELD — The Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine, (ATOMIM) salutes Brian Twitchell for his outstanding contribution in mathematics in the State of Maine by honoring him with this award.

Brian is a leader in math education at RSU 74 in North Anson Maine. He spent 24 years teaching High School math at Mt. Abram. He was able to support students and fellow math teachers through his work there.

In 2015, Brian left his position at Mt. Abram High School and began a job as the district math coach for RSU #74 in the nearby town of North Anson. This role allowed Brian to support all teachers of math grades K through 12 which allowed more students to be impacted by his work.

Brian was a part of the committee that planned the Maine Math Coaching Program (MMCP) and the Certificate in Mathematics Leadership Program that began UMF’s leadership in math education. He joined the Maine Mathematics Coaching Project (MMCP) at the University of Maine in Farmington, completing that program in the spring of 2017. Brian is an adjunct professor at both Central Maine Community College (CMCC) and the University of Maine at Farmington (UMF) and has been involved with the Association of Teachers of Mathematics in Maine (ATOMIM) over the years.

Brian has travelled the country as trainer for Math Connections, a standards-based secondary mathematics curriculum, from 2001 – 2014, and has been an AP Calculus Reader for many years, recently being promoted to question leader. He served for many years on the Maine Association of Math Leagues (MAML) board and has helped coordinate the Maine State Math Meet for over 20 years. His impact on math students, teachers, and leaders in Maine, and beyond, is vast.

We honor Brian Twitchell for all his work in mathematics and mathematics education by presenting him with the 2024 Jacqueline Mitchell Mathematics Educator Award.

Copy the Story Link

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: