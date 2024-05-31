FARMINGTON — The Falls Fire Co., Inc. in Farmington Falls has set the date for their annual Yard Sale and Chicken Barbecue. It will be on Saturday, July 20, taking place on Philbrick Park which can be accessed on Rt. 2 known as the Farmington Falls Road or 114 Philbrick Road. Mark your calendar now.

The yard sale begins at 8 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Each year the Yard Sale money earned goes to maintain Philbrick Park and sponsors the Hawks Majors and Minors baseball teams. We purchase uniforms, caps, bats, balls, chalk, etc. whatever they say they need for the current season and pay the insurance on the field.

Entertainment will begin at 11:30. The wonderfully talented “Just Friends” featuring Zale Lochala, Dona Whittemore, and Roland Bean will again be sharing their beautiful musical talents with us under the pavilion.

Bob Gramlich will be cooking the chicken barbecue to be served at noon. The BBQ will include a half chicken, pickles, roll and butter, assorted chips, and dessert. Soda or water can be purchased separately.

Now is the time to start collecting items in preparation for the Yard Sale. We are looking for donations of clean, gently used or new sellable items. Please no dishes, clothing, books or magazines. If you are willing to donate or need more information, please call and leave your name, number, and a message for Bob at 778-3156 or Junior at 778-2181. We appreciate your support.

