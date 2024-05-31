• John O. Ellis Jr., 57, Wilton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, harassment, disorderly conduct-offensive words, gestures, Wednesday, May 29, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Roger D. Plourde Jr., 42, Bowdoinham, warrant two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Wednesday, May 29, in Farmington, released to Two Bridges Regional Jail i Wiscasset, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

