• John O. Ellis Jr., 57, Wilton, refusing to submit to arrest or detention-physical force, harassment, disorderly conduct-offensive words, gestures, Wednesday, May 29, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.
• Roger D. Plourde Jr., 42, Bowdoinham, warrant two counts of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, Wednesday, May 29, in Farmington, released to Two Bridges Regional Jail i Wiscasset, Farmington Police Department.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
